Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) insiders' US$828k purchase saw a boost of US$1.0m after market cap rose US$34m

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 12% resulting in a US$34m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$828k purchase is now worth US$1.8m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Cadiz

Cadiz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Non-Executive Director Keith Brackpool for US$394k worth of shares, at about US$2.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.65. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Cadiz insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Cadiz is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Cadiz Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cadiz. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$247k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.7% of Cadiz shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadiz Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cadiz insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cadiz has 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Cadiz may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $38.15, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • Nvidia will soar 19% as the market's top semiconductor stock because their chips work most seamlessly with AI and they already have a head start, Credit Suisse says

    Analysts at Credit Suisse have a price target of $275 on Nvidia, saying its hardware and software give it an edge over rivals in AI.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday

    The stock market was mixed to start the week on Monday, as investors seemed more comfortable waiting to find out what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say later in the week about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank's approach to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to gain ground on the day, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back slightly. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is well known for its avocado production, and its quarterly financial results weren't good enough to keep investors satisfied.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Plunged 20% in February

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) tumbled 20.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the real estate investment trust (REIT) were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for the coming year. Last month started positively for Medical Properties Trust.

  • This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is Capturing a Potentially Massive Opportunity

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is an elite income investment. Fueling that view is the company's ability to continue securing expansion projects. Last spring, Enterprise Products Partners and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) -- an Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) subsidiary -- signed a letter of intent.