Cadott man charged for possessing quarter-pound of meth

May 25—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of meth during a raid Thursday at his home.

Leroy T. McNamara, 58, 9480 Highway K, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of manufacturing meth, and one count each of possession of meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge James Isaacson set a $20,000 cash bond. McNamara will return to court today for his initial appearance.

"This is one of the biggest quantities of meth we've seen in a while," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. "We're very fortunate. The investigation did a very good job in obtaining information and the search warrant, and locating a quarter-pound of meth."

Kowalczyk said meth is one the rise again in the county, but it has been a long time since a meth lab has been uncovered in the region. He said that is an indicator it is being shipped in from outside the area.

"Obviously, meth is the drug of choice, not just in Chippewa County, but across the United States," Kowalczyk said.

The criminal complaint shows that confidential informants purchased meth from McNamara at his home in the town of Anson in January. Those drug transactions were recorded with covert audio and video equipment.

On May 18, an officer arrested Heidi Henderson on possible charges of delivery of heroin and marijuana and felony bail jumping. During an interview with officers, she admitted to dealing and facilitating drug transactions with McNamara.

Officers obtained the search warrant to enter McNamara's home on Thursday, where the found 122.6 grams of meth, along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded .22 caliber long rifle. McNamara is a convicted felon and cannot possess a gun.

He also was on parole for previous charges of possessing meth and burglary to a building.

Online court records show McNamara was convicted in Eau Claire County Court in 2015 for possessing meth; he was originally placed on probation, but was later sentenced to one year in prison after violating terms of his release.

McNamara also was convicted in 2013 of burglary in Douglas County Court and served a one-year jail sentence in that case.