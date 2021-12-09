Cadott man charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

Dec. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man has been charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense after his truck was observed weaving and swerving in traffic near Stanley in October.

Ryan M. Bergeron, 48, 16169 250th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7 and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He will return to court Dec. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer stopped Bergeron on west-bound Highway 29 at 9:07 p.m. Oct. 30 near Stanley. Bergeron failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed a .173 blood-alcohol level. Bergeron was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail. He posted a $1,000 cash bond the next day.

Court records show Bergeron was convicted in 2019 for his sixth drunk-driving offense, stemming from an arrest Feb. 18, 2018.