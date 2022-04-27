Cadott man gets prison for cycle chase and related crash

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott man will spend 18 months in prison for fleeing an Eau Claire police officer last summer. Lucas W. Grabbs collided with two parked cars in a motel parking lot during the incident, police said.

Grabbs, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempting to flee an officer.

A felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer were dismissed and considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Also dismissed and considered at sentencing were the following traffic citations: driving on sidewalk, non-registration of vehicle, operating cycle with dark/tinted eye protection, operating without a valid license, hit and run unattended vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and violating a red traffic light.

Schumacher ordered Grabbs to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison. He was fined $880. As a condition of supervision, Grabbs must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was on routine patrol Aug. 25 when the officer saw Grabbs driving a motorcycle. Grabbs had a warrant for his arrest from the state Department of Corrections.

The officer followed Grabbs' motorcycle. After Grabbs drove through the intersection at Craig Road and Clairemont Avenue, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

Grabbs pulled into a motel on Craig Road and then took off at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated the siren on his squad car. Before Grabbs left the motel parking lot, he tried to drive between two vehicles that were legally parked.

The motorcycle struck both vehicles and appeared to get stuck momentarily. Grabbs got free and took off at a high rate of speed again.

The officer found Grabbs and noticed that he had crashed his motorcycle.

The officer parked his squad car in front of the motorcycle and Grabbs began to run. The officer used his Taser while Grabbs was running toward a wooded area and was able to take him into custody.

Grabbs told the officer he was sorry for running.

At the time of the incident, Grabbs was free on bond for a pending felony case in Lincoln County.

Grabbs was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver in October 2018 in Trempealeau County.