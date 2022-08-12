Cadott man sentenced in child porn case

Aug. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man convicted last month of possessing child pornography will serve three years in prison.

Chad D. Helland, 35, 619 E. Chippewa St., entered a guilty plea in July in Chippewa County Court to one count of possessing child pornography; two other counts were read-in and dismissed.

On Thursday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered him to complete a sex offender treatment program. He is not allowed to possess devices that can access the Internet, must pay a $1,018 fine, and submit a DNA sample. He also must register as a sex offender. Under state law, this conviction carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a cybertip in March 2019 that Helland had uploaded child pornography. The officers performed a search warrant on March 15, 2019, and seized his computers. Officials searched his phone and found numerous images of child pornography.

Defense attorney Scott Schlough said the risk to the public is low, and he believes that with treatment, his client will be able to return to society.

"He is ready and willing to start that treatment," Schlough said. "I believe he will be successful quickly."

Schlough said he didn't believe a longer period of extended supervision was necessary.

"He's always been a law-abiding person to this point," he said.

Helland spoke before being sentenced.

"I would just like to apologize for what I've done, and I take responsibility for my actions," Helland said. "I'd like to apologize to my family for what I've put them through."