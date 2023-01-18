Cadott man sentenced to eight months jail for child sexual assault

Jan. 17—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man will serve eight months in jail after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in December 2020.

Thomas D. Hager, 21, 701 E. Chippewa St., pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, with the first four months with no Huber work release privileges, followed by four months with Huber. Hager also was placed on probation for three years, and he must register as a sex offender. Hager cannot have any contact with the victim, her family or her residence, and he cannot have any contact with minors. He also must pay $518 in court costs.

Hager was initally charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police the assault happened at a home in Cadott. She said Hager forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. Hager was a Boyd resident at the time of the assault.