Cadott man sentenced to five years prison for meth distribution

Dec. 22—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man who had 122 grams of methamphetamine in his house when police raided it in May has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Leroy T. McNamara, 58, 9480 Highway K, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of manufacturing and delivery of meth. Charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a felon were read-in and dismissed.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, followed by five years of extended supervision. McNamara was given credit for 161 days already served in jail while his case was pending.

McNamara must submit a DNA sample and pay $1,036 in court costs and fines. He also must maintain absolute sobriety during his probation period. Also, items seized during the raid of his home will be forfeited to the West Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

"This is one of the biggest quantities of meth we've seen in a while," Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said after law enforcement searched McNamara's home in May. "We're very fortunate. The investigation did a very good job in obtaining information and the search warrant, and locating a quarter-pound of meth."

Kowalczyk said meth is one the rise again in the county, and this was an indicator it is being shipped in from outside the area.

The criminal complaint shows that confidential informants purchased meth from McNamara at his home in the town of Anson in January. Those drug transactions were recorded with covert audio and video equipment.

On May 18, an officer arrested a woman on possible charges of delivery of heroin and marijuana and felony bail jumping. During an interview with officers, she admitted to dealing and facilitating drug transactions with McNamara.

Officers obtained the search warrant to enter McNamara's home, where they found 122.6 grams of meth, along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded .22-caliber long rifle. McNamara is a convicted felon and cannot possess a gun.

Story continues

He also was on parole for previous charges of possessing meth and burglary to a building.

Online court records show McNamara was convicted in Eau Claire County Court in 2015 for possessing meth; he was originally placed on probation, but was later sentenced to one year in prison after violating terms of his release.

McNamara also was convicted in 2013 of burglary in Douglas County Court and served a one-year jail sentence in that case.