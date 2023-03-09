Cadott man sentenced to three years prison for seventh drunk-driving offense

Mar. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man will serve a three-year prison sentence after being convicted this week of his seventh drunk-driving offense.

Scott D. Mallo, 50, 4833 Highway 27, pleaded no contest to operating with an elevated alcohol level-seventh offense, failure to report to jail and two counts of bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the three-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Mallo also must pay $2,577 in court costs and fines. He was given credit for 125 days already served. His driver's license was permanently revoked, and while on extended supervision, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns.

Mallo was wanted on a warrant for nearly a year. He failed to show up for court on Feb. 16, 2021, and a warrant was issued for arrest. He was finally apprehended on Feb. 10, 2022, where Isaacson ordered he be held on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer pulled over Mallo's vehicle along N. Main Street on Nov. 22, 2020. He failed several field sobriety tests. Mallo had a .039 blood-alcohol level, which is below the legal limit. However, he was prohibited from having an alcohol content above .02. During the arrest, the officer located a pack with a scoop straw with white crystalline residue suspected to be methamphetamine.

Court records show Mallo was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2004 in Chippewa County Court and his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2012 in Eau Claire County Court.