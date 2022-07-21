Cadott teen charged after making homicidal threats

Jul. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott teenager has been charged after she reportedly made violent threats to kill someone in her home.

Chloe M. Dachel, 17, 517 N. Main St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor battery. Judge Ben Lane ordered she be held on a $2,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Dachel became angry on Monday because one of the victims in the house had turned off the Wi-fi. Dachel armed herself with a knife and attempted to stab and cut an adult male.

The officer who spoke to Dachel said "she was going to kill (the victim) in his sleep by use of the knife." Dachel also stated she would kill (the victim) with the knife if he was awake.

Dachel had forced her way into the bedroom, where the man was. He locked the door and pushed a dresser behind the door in an attempt to keep her out. She forced her way in and attempted to stab and cut him several times. He was able to get the knife from her without being harmed.

Dachel grabbed the car keys, and when he tried to take them from her, Dachel punched, kicked and bit him.

There was a laceration to the skin under the tip of his nose. She continued to say she was going to kill the man and that "if not today, it would happen eventually."

Prior to the incident with the man, Dachel also had a physical altercation with a woman in the home, where she pulled hair, punched, pushed and bit the victim, the complaint states.

If she posts bond, Dachel cannot have any contact with the victims, except for telephone calls initiated by the victims. Dachel also cannot possess dangerous weapons, and she cannot be verbally or physically abusive toward anyone.