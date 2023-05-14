Cadott woman gets probation for using false names to get prescriptions

May 13—EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott woman, who police say used false names to get both prescriptions and medical care, will spend two years on probation.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire reported a $24,200 loss from the woman by her using false names, authorities said.

Rebecca S. Jenkins, 45, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and retail theft.

A second felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two felony counts of bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

As conditions of probation, Jenkins must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. She must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Jenkins was fined $1,046.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a report of a fraud case at Walgreens on South Hastings Way on March 14, 2021. Store staff said Jenkins was attempting to pick up oxycodone. Staff said Jenkins will go to hospitals under a false name to get a prescription for medication.

Staff said Jenkins came in three times to pick up oxycodone for three different people. Because police couldn't find information on the three people, police believed the names given by Jenkins were created by her to get oxycodone.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Jenkins' residence on March 20, 2021. She admitted to using other names to get medications. She said she did not keep track of the names. She said she has numerous health issues and she is addicted to opioids. She said she made up names and dates of birth.

During an investigation, police determined Jenkins used false names to visit emergency rooms in Eau Claire, Mauston and La Crosse in an attempt to get prescriptions by fraud. In each case, Jenkins claimed to being bucked off a horse.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire provided police with a list of 17 names they suspected to be aliases of Jenkins.

Police reviewed Jenkins' phone. They found voicemails from various health providers for fake names that were reminders for appointments.

At the time of these incidents, Jenkins was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Chippewa County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing any new crimes.