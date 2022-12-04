Cadre Holdings' (NYSE:CDRE) investors will be pleased with their respectable 30% return over the last year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) share price down 14% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 29%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Cadre Holdings only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last twelve months, Cadre Holdings' revenue grew by 1.5%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 29%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Cadre Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 30% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 4.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cadre Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Cadre Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

