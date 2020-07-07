Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that CZR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are numerous gauges market participants use to evaluate publicly traded companies. Some of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

What does smart money think about Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 2% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CZR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was held by Icahn Capital LP, which reported holding $772.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Canyon Capital Advisors with a $306.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Falcon Edge Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and HG Vora Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Falcon Edge Capital allocated the biggest weight to Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), around 12.52% of its 13F portfolio. Canyon Capital Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 10.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CZR.