Caesars Entertainment and Scientific Games Extend Sports Betting and iGaming Partnership

Partners extend agreement as they launch digital sports betting and iGaming in Pennsylvania and the launch of sports betting in Indiana

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and world-class gaming operator Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars"), have extended their existing digital sports betting partnership in preparation for the relaunch of the 2020/21 major league sports seasons. The move comes following recent mobile sports wagering launches in Pennsylvania and Indiana and the launch of online casino gaming in Pennsylvania.

Scientific Games Corporation

"We're delighted with our partnership with Caesars Entertainment. We're working side by side, supporting their excellent teams and playing an important role in delivering digital casino and sports betting products to their players across multiple states," said Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital for Scientific Games.

Levin continued, "Caesars has always been a market leader, well known for delivering superior player experiences in the traditional gaming space. Our scalable technology, complemented with a U.S. player centric experience, enables Caesars to deliver on their service legacy by offering exceptional betting and digital gaming experiences that reach new audiences across key markets."

In addition to extending the duration of their operating agreement, Scientific Games and Caesars Entertainment are partnering to bring digital sports betting and iGaming experiences to players in Pennsylvania. Following Caesars' successful January 2019 launch of The Book at Harrah's Philadelphia, the operator has now gone live with a new online offering in Pennsylvania powered by Scientific Games' OpenSports™ and OpenGaming™ product suites. And even more recently, the companies launched the digital sports offering in Indiana, which follows on the heels of multiple Caesars retail site launches in Q3 and Q4 of 2019

"We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Scientific Games and thrilled to see our players experience the benefits of our continued partnership," said Christian Stuart, Caesars Entertainment Executive Vice President of Gaming and Interactive Entertainment. "Scientific Games' technology is not only highly scalable but most importantly it provides our players with feature rich content fully integrated with Caesars Rewards."

