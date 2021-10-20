Caesars Entertainment's Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights ESG Achievements

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States, today launched its 2020 – 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility report. The report’s highlights include the company’s response to Team Members and communities during the global pandemic, recognition from CDP in addressing climate change and water security, and a new multi-year relationship with the National Football League that reflects an ongoing commitment to Responsible Gaming.

“In a year like no other, the new Caesars Entertainment, which was formed through the acquisition by Eldorado Resorts in July 2020, laid a strong foundation for the future,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We made significant progress in all the key areas of our CSR plan, especially in protecting the wellbeing of our approximately 50,000 Team Members across the company.”

The Report details progress in seven key areas for the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, including:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): To further advance its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce, communities and supply base, Caesars introduced new industry-leading DEI goals, with a target of achieving full gender and racial parity in leadership roles by 2025. Caesars 2025 goals include:

  • Women: 50% of leadership roles will be held by women within both mid-level and senior leadership populations.

  • Racial/Ethnic: 50% of leadership roles will be held by people of color (POC). We also commit to increasing the representation of POC in senior leadership by 50%.

Social Impact: Caesars makes a substantial economic impact in the communities in which it operates. In 2020, Caesars Entertainment turned each dollar of revenue into a contribution of 63 cents, which is nearly four times the average for U.S. corporations. This represents societal contributions from legacy Eldorado properties in 2020 prior to the merger and all properties in the combined company post-merger.

Environmental Leadership: In 2020, Caesars was named to CDP’s A-List for both Climate Change and Water Security, joining the ranks of just 277 companies (Climate) and 106 companies (Water) out of more than 9,000 disclosing companies.

Expanding Through Sport: Caesars acquired William Hill, a leading global sportsbook operator, making it one of the largest sports gaming platforms in the U.S., and became the first-ever Official Casino Partner in the history of the NFL and one of the inaugural partners selected as an Official Sports Betting Partner. Caesars also became the naming rights partner for the Superdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Positive Guest Experience: Caesars announced significant investments in key gaming markets, including Atlantic City, New Orleans, Las Vegas and beyond, designed to enhance the guest experience on property. Additionally, the company is currently building a new resort in Danville, Virginia.

Responsible Gaming: With more than 1,000 specially-trained Responsible Gaming Chairpersons and Ambassadors, Caesars continues to lead the industry.

Measurable Governance: Caesars’ report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and, for the first time, is aligned to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards.

“While we felt the tremendous impact of the pandemic on our gaming, hospitality and conference businesses, we also saw an opportunity to think about our future,” said Stephanie Lepori, Chief Administrative and Accounting Officer at Caesars Entertainment. “Knowing our Team Members and the communities in which we operate are critical to our long-term success, we developed a new mission, vision and values for the company, which give us focus, inspiration and guidance. With a strong CSR foundation established, Caesars will continue to demonstrate its Environmental, Social and Governance leadership.”

Click here for the full report and more information on Caesars’ new Mission, Vision and Values.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

