Caesars puts pandemic losses at $2B, wants insurers to pay

KEN RITTER
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion, and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it accuses of balking at paying its business interruption costs.

In a lawsuit in Nevada state court, Caesars names 60 insurers it says are rejecting its claims to recoup losses under about $3.4 billion in insurance policies it had for catastrophic business losses.

A Caesars spokeswoman, Chelsea Ryder, said Thursday the company had no additional comment about the lawsuit.

Representatives from most insurers did not immediately respond to email messages about the breach of contract and unfair claims practices case filed March 19 in Clark County District Court.

Robyn Ziegler, a spokeswoman for insurer Zurich NA, said it was not her company’s practice to comment on litigation.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty said it is evaluating claims from businesses around the world and will honor COVID-19-related claims “where they are part of our policies and cover is clear.”

“However, many businesses will not have purchased cover that will enable them to claim on their insurance for COVID-19 pandemic losses,” it said.

Caesars was acquired last July by Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc., becoming the largest casino owner in the world. It retained the name Caesars Entertainment and operates more than 50 casino properties in 14 U.S. states, including eight Las Vegas Strip resorts.

Its attorneys said in the civil complaint that it paid $25 million in premiums to companies ranging in name from Ace American Insurance to XL Insurance.

“Notably, insurers have made clear that they are not willing to underwrite the risks posed by a pandemic going forward,” the lawsuit said. “This new exclusionary language ... confirms that this risk was covered and not excluded in the all risk policies at issue in this suit.”

The lawsuit was first reported Monday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which noted it was not the first of its kind among Las Vegas casino operators.

Circus Circus, owned by Phil Ruffin, has filed court documents to appeal a ruling last month by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissing a federal breach of contract case filed last July against AIG Specialty Insurance Co.

The Treasure Island casino, also owned by Ruffin, is suing Affiliated FM Insurance Co. on similar grounds. That case is pending in federal court in Las Vegas.

Casinos were among many businesses ordered shut down last year as the coronavirus pandemic became known in Nevada and the other states where Caesars operates — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Caesars said in its lawsuit it furloughed many of its 79,000 employees but continued to pay them for up to six weeks and paid more than $16 million to employees who couldn't work because they or someone they came in contact with tested positive for the virus.

Shows and conventions went dark, along with more than 65,000 slot machines, 3,400 table games and 47,000 hotel rooms. The company said it lost more than 110,000 daily guests.

In a Security and Exchange Commission filing for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, Caesars said the outbreak “impacted our operations and caused an economic downturn, widespread unemployment and an adverse impact on consumer sentiment.”

“We expect that COVID-19 will continue to have a material impact on our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations (including revenues and profitability) for an extended period of time,” it said.

Recommended Stories

  • Renewable-Energy Backers Want 10-Year Tax Credits in Biden Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The clean energy industry is rushing to hitch a ride on President Joe Biden’s emerging infrastructure plan, lobbying for a decade-long extension of coveted tax credits as the White House drafts a recovery proposal that could top $3 trillion.Lobbyists for the industry want to attach the long-term extension of credits used by the wind, solar and other industries, to the plan -- a windfall that would be worth billions of dollars if successful.“The flood gates are open,” said Paul Bledsoe, a former Senate Finance Committee staffer now with the Progressive Policy Institute. “Everyone is trying to get the maximum amount.”Supporters are counting on Congress to use the budget reconciliation process that allows passage of some tax and spending legislation on a simple majority vote to move the infrastructure bill, since it is unlikely to garner enough Republican support. Republicans used the process in 2017 to mandate the sale of Arctic drilling rights.The Biden administration has signaled it supports broad-based extensions of clean energy tax credits as part of Biden’s ambitious plans for fighting climate change. That includes a call to decarbonize the electric grid by 2035 and for carbon neutrality by 2050.White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy said March 11 that clean energy tax credits would be part of the administration’s recovery proposals. “We have to look at every tool in our tool box,” she said.Among the backers of the push for tax incentives is the solar energy industry, which is making the argument to lawmakers that a 10-year extension will provide the consistency the solar sector needs to be effective.It can’t be “a two-year investment tax credit and then move on to some other bright shiny object,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in an interview. “It will need to be sustained.”The effort won’t be a slam dunk. Conservatives are already mounting an effort to fight the plan, said Tom Pyle, a former adviser to Donald Trump and the president of the American Energy Alliance, a free-market advocacy group.“It’s laughable that on the one hand they claim the industry is the cheapest form of energy and that they are the fastest growing and on the other hand they are lobbying the government for 10 more years of handouts,” Pyle said in an interview. “The message I’m getting is they still need federal assistance to be a viable industry.”Congress extended the investment tax credit used for residential and commercial solar projects at its current rate of 26% for two years in December 2020 as part of a $2.3 trillion spending and coronavirus relief bill.Other backers of the effort include the hydropower industry, which supports a 10-year extension of both the investment tax credit and production tax credit used by the renewable energy industry.“Developers need long-term certainty to accommodate the lengthy development process for these capital-intensive facilities,” said Malcolm Woolf, president of the National Hydropower Association, a Washington-based trade group, which is also calling on Congress to create new tax incentives to help the industry preserve its existing fleet of dams.The forthcoming infrastructure package, set to be a core part of Biden’s longer-term economic plan and estimated in the trillions of dollars, could also provide a pathway for extending a lucrative consumer tax-credit for the purchase of electric vehicles.“Any infrastructure package must include green priorities, and those priorities certainly include support for the decarbonization of the transportation sector, which means personal and commercial EVs as well as charging infrastructure,” said Representative Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat who serves on the House’s tax writing committee.And the energy storage industry supports efforts to make the stand-alone storage projects eligible to receive the investment tax credit “at the same levels and timeframes as other clean energy industries,” Jason Burwen, interim chief executive officer of the the USA Energy Association, said in a statement.The renewable energy industry argues that long-term extensions are needed to comprehensively fight climate change.“If you’re clear-eyed about where we are relative to where the science says we need to be, that means going big -- and part of going big is moving beyond endless cycles of short-term stopgap measures toward a stable, predictable and long-term tax platform that puts millions of Americans back to work building a 21st century clean energy economy,” said Bill Parsons, chief operating officer for the American Council on Renewable Energy, a trade group.Suzanne Leta, the head of policy and strategy at SunPower Corp., said a 10-year extension of the ITC is a top priority.“We believe strongly that the first and most important thing the Biden administration and Congress can do is a long-term ITC extension with parity for individuals and corporations,” Leta said in a phone interview. But lawmakers can help further by making that credit refundable, even temporarily, as tax equity financing dries up.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twin girls at Duke were the first young children in U.S. to receive Pfizer vaccine

    They’re among 48 kids taking part in a clinical trial to test the vaccine’s safety in children.

  • Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,143 cases, 30 deaths. Positivity dips in Miami, Broward

    Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 31 new deaths. Of those who died, 30 were residents.

  • Recharged: Energy seen as big winner after disastrous 2020

    Energy companies spent the first quarter of 2021 recharging from a draining year. Wall Street expects that growth to continue as energy companies and many of the other companies beaten down by the virus benefit from the vaccine push aimed at bringing the pandemic to an end. Marathon Oil, Exxon Mobil and other stocks in the sector have jumped as the economy recovers from the virus pandemic, driving demand for oil.

  • Vanessa Bryant honors late daughter Gianna with new 'Mambacita' tattoo

    Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late daughter's legacy with a beautiful new tattoo. Mambacita was the nickname of Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with her father, NBA star Kobe Bryant. Before showing off her latest tattoo, Vanessa also shared a video of the process that was done by artists Nikko Hurtado and B.J. Betts.

  • EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots

    The European Union moved Wednesday toward stricter export controls for coronavirus vaccines, seeking to make sure its 27 nations have more COVID-19 shots to boost the bloc's flagging vaccine campaign amid a surge in new infections. The EU’s executive Commission said on the eve of a summit of the EU's leaders that it has a plan to guarantee that more vaccines produced in the bloc are available for its 450 million citizens even if that comes at the cost of helping nations outside the bloc, most notably Britain. EU officials said trade with the United States should not be affected and assured nations that sought to have an open, transparent relationship with the bloc that they had little to fear.

  • Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee

    As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission. Over 200 more migrants are camping out in the plaza in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, the commission said.

  • Vanessa and Natalia Bryant get new tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna

    Vanessa Bryant posted videos of herself and oldest daughter Natalia getting tattoos in honor of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Derek Chauvin trial will explore officer’s record of using force on people before encountering George Floyd

    Trial will explore both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin’s past, as well as their fatal encounter

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Iain Duncan Smith among those sanctioned by China for criticism over Xinjiang human rights abuses

    Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, is among nine individuals in the UK to be sanctioned by China over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang. The retaliatory move from Bejing comes days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it sanctioned four entities, inclduing the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, that "maliciously spread lies and disinformation". Targeted individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering Chinese territory, the ministry said, adding that Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them. The move is a retaliation to a coordinated set of sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada against Beijing over what the countries call human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing already applied retaliatory sanctions against the EU that were in line with Friday's announcement. Activists and UN rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations. China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse and says its camps offer vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. "China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not to go further down the wrong path," the Chinese ministry said. "Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions." As Britain announced sanctions earlier this week, Sir Iain, a leading China hawk, said that ultimately the “buck stops” with the President of China over the abuse of Uighurs and Tibetans. He said the unveiling of UK sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged abuses in Xinjiang was a victory Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). Sir Iain is urging the House of Commons to support on Monday a Lords amendment to a Trade Bill which opens the way for China and other transgressors to be called to account for acts of Genocide. Writing in the Telegraph, he said it would "send a signal not just to the Chines government but to those who labour under this terrible oppression that the free world recognises their struggle". "Genocide is the crime of all crimes and the UK must offer a beacon of hope to those who suffer," he wrote.

  • Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

    President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person. Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea. "Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year." Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come. "The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it." When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Pres. Biden denies migrant surge is due to his immigration approach. "Does anyone suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming." https://t.co/MxCmvxjEAz pic.twitter.com/93Rkn0SGDf — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsBiden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

  • 'Glee' cast to reunite at GLAAD awards in honor of Naya Rivera's Santana Lopez

    The GLAAD Media Awards will remember late actress Naya Rivera on the 10th anniversary of her "Glee" character, Santana Lopez, coming out as lesbian.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Dog stops traffic to save owner having seizure

    Security footage shows dog getting help by forcing truck to stop in middle of the road

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media