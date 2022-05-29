Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Caesarstone is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$26m ÷ (US$862m - US$170m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Caesarstone has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Caesarstone's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Caesarstone's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Caesarstone, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 3.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Caesarstone in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 75% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Caesarstone that you might find interesting.

