Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Caesarstone:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$24m ÷ (US$873m - US$191m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Caesarstone has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Caesarstone compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Caesarstone's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Caesarstone, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 3.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Caesarstone's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Caesarstone. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 63% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Caesarstone you'll probably want to know about.

