Café de Coral Holdings Limited (HKG:341) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Café de Coral Holdings Limited (HKG:341) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Café de Coral Holdings:

0.20 = HK$690m ÷ (HK$4.5b - HK$984m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Café de Coral Holdings has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Café de Coral Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Café de Coral Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Café de Coral Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Café de Coral Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:341 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Café de Coral Holdings.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Café de Coral Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Café de Coral Holdings has total liabilities of HK$984m and total assets of HK$4.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Café de Coral Holdings's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Café de Coral Holdings could be worth a closer look. Café de Coral Holdings shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .