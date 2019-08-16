Café de Coral Holdings Limited (HKG:341): Poised For Long Term Success?

After Café de Coral Holdings Limited's (HKG:341) earnings announcement in March 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 5.9% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -5.2%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at HK$590m, we should see this growing to HK$625m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Café de Coral Holdings in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Café de Coral Holdings going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 6 analysts covering 341 is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for 341, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, 341's earnings should reach HK$725m, from current levels of HK$590m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 6.6%. This leads to an EPS of HK$1.24 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of HK$1.02. With a current profit margin of 6.9%, this movement will result in a margin of 7.2% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Café de Coral Holdings, I've put together three important factors you should look at:

