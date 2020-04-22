Are Café de Coral Holdings Limited's (HKG:341) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Café de Coral Holdings' (HKG:341) recent performance, when its stock has declined 23% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Café de Coral Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Café de Coral Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Café de Coral Holdings is:

18% = HK$513m ÷ HK$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each HK$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made HK$0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Café de Coral Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Café de Coral Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, Café de Coral Holdings' five year net income decline of 3.3% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Café de Coral Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 4.4% in the same period.

SEHK:341 Past Earnings Growth April 22nd 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Café de Coral Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Café de Coral Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 88% (implying that 12% of the profits are retained), most of Café de Coral Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Café de Coral Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.