Café of Life works hard to earn a win for the good guys

What were you doing on New Year’s Eve 2022? Trying to stay awake long enough to see the ball drop? Out partying? Toasting in the new year?

Here is what Ulysses Rivera III was doing. He and his now-departed uncle Orlando Rivera were breaking into a house they owned and rented out to several men from various South American countries. They stole money from their tenants. Then, while their tenants were sleeping, they poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire. They fled and trapped the tenants inside.

The men in the house were awakened by an explosion, smoke, and fumes. When they could not use the door that the Riveras had blocked, they escaped through bedroom windows. Some of the men suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. One 24-year-old man was burned all over his body and spent weeks in a burn trauma center in Tampa.

On January 25, 2024, Ulysses Rivera was found guilty of first-degree arson and nine counts of attempted second degree murder. Congratulations to the district attorneys who prosecuted this appalling crime, Lee County Assistant State’s Attorneys Tyler Lovejoy and Erin Hughes and their staffs. And good for the victims of this crime that were willing to testify at trial, including the 24-year-old who showed the jury his awful scars.

There are some behind-the scenes heroes that also should be recognized. Café of Life, a nonprofit charitable organization in Bonita Springs, is mainly known for providing hot meals daily to anyone who is hungry and in need. But this organization does so much more. Once the badly burned victim was released from the burn center in Tampa, Café Board of Directors Member Mag Velasquez provided him transportation back to Tampa for doctor follow-up. Café Outreach Coordinator Lety Santos began working with the injured and displaced victims of the fire. With the support of Café Executive Director Jeff Nichols and volunteer Barbara Villano, Lety spent countless hours acting as a go-between and interpreter for the victims and law enforcement. She coordinated meetings for them with the attorneys prosecuting the crime. When the victims were frightened by the legal system, she encouraged them to tell their story. When they resisted attending trial preparation meetings, she tracked them down and coaxed them to work with the attorneys. She attended the trial and made transportation arrangements for one of the crucial witnesses.

Even now, Café continues to help by providing clothing, hygiene supplies and bicycles to the victims, trying to make their lives a bit easier. And showing that even though there are vile people in the world, there are also generous people that are reaching out to embrace fellow human beings no matter what their life circumstance.

Congratulations to all that worked so hard both on the frontline and behind the scenes. Thank goodness that justice prevailed in this case. It will not make the physical or mental scars of the victims go away, but it is one important win for the good guys.

Theresa Moore of Naples serves on the Board of Directors of the Café of Life, a charitable organization based in Bonita Springs.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Café of Life works hard to earn a win for the good guys