Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham

Here is a roundup of business and restaurant news around Whatcom County:

▪ The Nest, also known as Shirlee Bird Cafe Too, an offshoot of Shirlee Bird Cafe, celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 21, in downtown Bellingham.

The celebration was held at its 206 W. Magnolia location from 6-8 p.m. The business is located inside Northwest Yarns and Mercantile.

▪ Cryo Rolls officially opened late last month offering rolled ice cream near downtown Bellingham in the Granary building.

Located at 1207 Granary Ave., the new business offers a mix of exotic, changing flavors at its new location. Cryo Rolls began as a catering service in Bellingham, offering an experience that is “unique and entertaining,” according to its website.

Rolled ice cream is the process of taking a liquid mix and turning it into ice cream on a chilled surface. The ice cream is spread flat and scraped into rolls to enjoy. The visual nature of the process has gained Cryo Rolls a following of 1.3 million on TikTok.

Hours are from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. on Friday. Weekend hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to its website.

▪ JoJo’s Doughnuts of Bellingham announced the reintroduction of its “Love and Doughnuts” program.

The shop will offer a doughnut plus a coffee to those in need in the community. Community members who have found themselves without food, heat or housing are welcome to partake by charging their order to the “Love and Doughnuts Account,” according to a Facebook post.

“We work hard to keep our fellow Bellinghamsters warm and fed,” JoJo said in a Facebook post. Other patrons of the business can contribute to the fund with any amount.

▪ The Sehome Starbucks announced its unionization in a letter to Starbucks leaders Laxman Narasimhan and Howard Schultz, making it the third Starbucks in Bellingham to do so.

“We deserve to be given the appropriate measures and environments under which we can thrive,” the letter said. Unionization and the seeking of new contracts have led to strikes at other stores.

Story continues

The store is located at 222 36th St. in Bellingham. More information about the Starbucks union can be found on its website.

▪ Bantam restaurant of Bellingham announced its new series of fall cocktails set to debut Saturday, Oct. 22.

New cocktails include the sherry and rum-based treasure beach and the scotch-centered sand sisters. Bantam also advertised its covered and heated patio in preparation for the fall season.