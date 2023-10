One of the staples of Tampa Heights is right on Franklin Street in the historic district. Cafe Hey is a community favorite and has been here for the past 16 years. "It's been an interesting place since 2007. It was a very, very different neighborhood," owner Cheong Choi said. "When we started out, it was a bit more rough. There was no Armature Works. There was no Hall on Franklin. There was none of this development. You see here now, it was us."

