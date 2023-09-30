New cafeteria project begins at Rosamond High
Officials break ground for new cafeteria project at Rosamond High School
The classic 1980s series, which starred Cybill Shepherd and launched Bruce Willis's career, will be available to stream on Hulu in October.
With another film looking back at the so-called Bling Ring — the group of California teens who burglarized the homes of celebrities after tracking their whereabouts on social media — we look back at the who, what and where of what happened back in 2008 and 2009.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
The first of 19 co-defendants reaches a plea deal with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case. Former President Donald Trump is set to be deposed in connection with lawsuits brought by two former FBI officials. A judge denies former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark’s bid to transfer the Georgia case against him to federal court.
Adobe Photoshop is out of beta on the web browser and empowered with AI.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Serve up these delicious homemade eggs benedict with bacon and hollandaise sauce, and get ready for some raving reviews. The post Brunch is served with these homemade egg benedict! appeared first on In The Know.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
The most popular language models out there may be accessed via API, but open models — as far as that term can be taken seriously — are gaining ground. Mistral, a French AI startup that raised a huge seed round in June, has just taken the wraps off its first model, which it claims outperforms others of its size — and it's totally free to use without restrictions. The Mistral 7B model is available today for download by various means, including a 13.4-gigabyte torrent (with a few hundred seeders already).
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Tucker had been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual harassment.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.
Xavier Niel, the founder, CEO and majority shareholder of telecom company Iliad, has announced several new projects around AI and told the AFP that he plans to conduct strategic investments in artificial intelligence of up to $210 million (€200 million). In addition to Iliad, he is also the owner of Station F, an iconic startup campus in Paris — and a beautiful building — with hundreds of startups working from there. One Iliad subsidiary is Scaleway, a popular European cloud provider.
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gets all the extra black bits as on the Corolla, but black wheels, not bronze.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."