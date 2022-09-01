Caffas missing persons case still seeks tips

Sep. 1—A Union Township woman with special needs remains missing after nearly seven weeks as police still seek credible tips on her whereabouts.

Candice Caffas, 34, is considered missing and endangered, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

Caffas has a mental health disability and she may be confused. She went missing from her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, about 4 miles south of Meadville, late on July 15 or early July 16.

Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer at the Meadville barracks, said Wednesday that police still are looking for credible information on Caffas' whereabouts.

Large-scale searches coordinated by state police were scaled down after July 23 as all potential leads were exhausted.

Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes.

She was last seen on July 16 on Route 285 at Conneaut Lake, police said, adding that she was last known to be wearing glasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact state police immediately by dialing 911 or calling (814) 332-6911, Schick said.

Caffas' relatives have put up a reward, now up to $12,500, for information that leads to her being found.