Caffas remains missing for nearly three weeks

Aug. 4—It's been nearly three weeks since 34-year-old Candice Caffas left her home in Union Township and didn't return.

No new updates have been issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, but the missing endangered person advisory for Caffas remains in effect.

Caffas is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and she may be confused, according to police.

Large-scale searches coordinated by state police were scaled down after July 23 due to potential leads being exhausted by police.

Police will ramp up such efforts if credible tips are obtained from the public, according to Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer at the Meadville barracks.

"There's really nothing new," she said Wednesday. "Some of the guys were out last week with drones and searched the general area by the Geneva swamp."

Caffas has been missing from her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township since mid-July.

Police said Caffas left the home, located about 4 miles south of Meadville, between 10 p.m. July 15 and 3 a.m. July 16 by climbing out of a bathroom window.

Caffas is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes, police said. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange shorts with a white floral pattern, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses.

Caffas has been a long-time client of The Arc of Crawford County, an agency that helps clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're still trying to get the word out with flyers," Mark Weindorf, executive director of The Arc, said Wednesday. "Our clients are concerned and staff is shocked and dismayed."

A public prayer vigil for Caffas was held Wednesday morning at New Beginnings Church of God just outside of Meadville.

State police stress that anyone with information on Caffas' whereabouts should contact the barracks immediately at (814) 332-6911 should Caffas be within the person's line of sight.

