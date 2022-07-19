Caffee pleads guilty to manslaughter from October shooting that killed wife's grandmother

Jul. 19—WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — A Wessington Springs man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an October shooting that left his wife's grandmother dead, resulting in the dismissal of nearly two dozen other felony charges.

Mitch Caffee, 39, is set to be sentenced in a Jerauld County courtroom on Aug. 17.

As part of a plea agreement that came on June 30, Caffee pleaded guilty to one county of first-degree manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, admitting to the court that he did cause the death of 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann with the use of a handgun. With the acceptance of the plea deal, Caffee also admits to placing a second victim in fear of serious bodily injury through his use of physical menace.

In exchange for the guilty plea to the manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, prosecutors dismissed 23 other felony charges originally lodged against him, including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Under the agreement, prosecutors are not allowed to recommend a specific sentence for either conviction, though they are permitted to "comment on the severity of the offenses and make other comments" during a sentencing hearing.

With no recommended sentence from prosecutors, Caffee faces the statutory maximum of up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2021, when Caffee forced open the door of Redmann's home to confront his wife, who had called police days prior when Caffee allegedly violated a no-contact order that was in place between the two.

Hearing the commotion, Redmann entered the room, and was shot by Caffee. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Caffee was holding his wife as a hostage while he spoke with crisis negotiators via phone. He eventually released her and surrendered to police without further incident.

Following his arrest, Caffee was held in the Beadle County Jail on a one million dollar bond. Facing an original charge of first-degree murder, Caffee pleaded not guilty in December, and in February, the state elected not to pursue the death penalty. A jury trial was set to begin Aug. 4, but was canceled after Caffee struck the plea agreement.

Caffee's sentencing will close the criminal proceedings against him, which will have last roughly 10 months.