Caffeinate your way through Stark County with these 6 coffee roasters

Stark County has a thriving community of coffee roasters quietly reshaping the way we experience our daily caffeine fix.

These artisanal roasters are more than just purveyors of premium coffee, they are guardians of authenticity, passionately roasting their own unique blends.

Meet these independently owned roasters who share their passion for the perfect cup.

1003 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton; 330-483-5297

After closing a successful painting business, Terry Miller knew he wanted to open a coffee roaster. He and his wife and partner, Peggy, used their extensive business background to do the research and investigated the industry, visiting roasters and coffee shops up and down the East Coast while exploring and learning their roasting craft at classes through the Specialty Coffee Association.

Terry and Peggy Miller, owners of Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters, opened their operation after a successful career with a painting business.

The Millers are Perry Township residents, and their daughter Alison is their third employee.

Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters has been acquiring its beans through a woman-owned coffee importer since its inception. Celebrating its sixth year as a roaster in August 2024, the coffee beans are currently being shipped to 41 states, with business growth of 19% annually.

Offering 18 different products consisting of nine blends and nine single origins, each of Cherry Blend's roasted beans has its own unique profile. The Millers' community involvement is extensive, and they’re especially proud of the exclusive Coffee Bill blend they crafted for the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.

The quest for the perfect cup: From coffee cherry to Cherry Blend coffee

Future plans include adding on to the existing building to accommodate their growth. Coffee education and tastings are available from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturdays for $5, based on availability. Special groups (up to 16 people) are welcome with reservations.

When the Millers aren’t roasting, you might find them on their electric bikes. They deliver within 1.5 miles of the roastery.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A welcoming sign outside Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters in Canton.

Coffee trailer at various locations. Check Facebook for schedule; 234-738-4760

Geoff Weaver of East Canton, owner of Koine Coffee, is quick to tell you his is a family business that includes his wife, Aimee, and daughter Gracie.

Geoff and Aimee Weaver own Koine Coffee. Their daughter Gracie also works with the family team.

Koine Coffee has been selling beans since 2015 and has been working out of a coffee trailer completed in 2020. Weaver is converting the trailer from generator-powered to battery-powered. His journey began by roasting coffee beans on a popcorn popper, believing coffee roasting is half art and half science.

Koine Coffee now uses a fully manual machine Weaver compared to working an old lathe that keeps him in touch with the coffee. The beans are acquired through an importer that sources quality beans and owns a farm.

Although the opportunity for the perfect brick-and-mortar location has yet to present itself, the Weavers enjoy the interaction afforded by the trailer’s mobility. They still sell wholesale direct, and their bucket of beans for those seriously caffeinated individuals or groups that don’t want a large quantity of bags.

They earned several medals in the Golden Bean Awards competition, North America’s largest roasting competition − bronze for the Craftsman blend and two bronze medals for the Tropical Fruit Symphony blend.

“It’s a gratifying business, a people business,” Weaver said. “I love coffee and I love people. I want to share our coffee and foster relationships.”

You’ll find the Koine Coffee trailer at events throughout Stark County, as the Weavers serve up creative cups of coffee-themed beverages. The most up-to-date location schedule is available on Facebook or Instagram, or on the website.

The Koine Coffee trailer moves to different locations around Stark County.

706 S. Main St., North Canton; 330-691-6368

Tucked in the corner next to Pav’s Creamery in North Canton sits M&H Beans Coffee Co., a roastery and carry-out café. Veteran, woman-owned and family-operated M&H has been at its current location since September 2022. Owners Mike and Hannah Moyer have extensive backgrounds in food distribution. Once they married in 2019, they decided to create something together.

M&H Beans Coffee Roastery is located on South Main Street in North Canton, next to Pav's Creamery.

Having begun their roasting business in their garage, the Moyers moved to their current location when Sprinkle City Bakery left for a larger location. The Moyers both work at the roaster, and packaging beans, teas, crafting syrups and creating specialty beverages for those who want something special. The location is small but mighty, and welcoming.

The shop features several freshly roasted coffee bean blends, including a breakfast, espresso, and Nan’s Dark Roast. Gold Chocolate, the most popular blend, born in the M&H Beans roast lab, has Costa Rican beans and Mexican beans, known for their solid chocolatey notes.

The Moyers source their honey and maple syrup locally.

To help ensure that just-roasted freshness, Moyer recommends storing coffee beans in their bags (with roast dates on the bottom of each bag). Heat, light and oxygen are not friends to roasted coffee.

The Moyers say they plan to grow their wholesale program in 2024, along with their product lines. They also plan to rebrand their teas.

Hours – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

Mike and Hannah Moyer, owners of M&H Beans Coffee Roastery, sell coffee by the cup and bags of freshly roasted beans.

Locations at 117 Walnut Ave. NE in Canton; 5854 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 373 S. Main St. in Akron; and 3452 Manchester Road in the Portage Lakes. Call 330-452-6336.

Different types of coffee and tea are available at Muggswigz's original location, on Walnut Avenue NE in Canton.

This year, Muggswigz celebrates 21 years in business, along with a large list of awards that include being named among the 10 best coffeehouses across the USA by USA Today.

A longtime Canton resident, Alex Haas is the master barista and president of Muggswigz Coffee & Tea. He earned degrees in psychology and molecular genetics from the University of Rochester in New York, and studied at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

As a roaster, Haas finds that each lot of coffee beans creates a new profile. Haas mentioned he enjoys the rewards and challenges as all the pieces come together to make that perfect roast.

A wholesale operation is a big part of the business, with sales to offices, restaurants, cafes and bakeries under the Muggswigz brand or as a private label.

Muggswigz has committed to a zero waste initiative, which includes working to become as paperless as possible.

Haas said he's visited many of the small farms from which he sources his beans. “I enjoy being involved in helping give feedback to coffee producers, so we can support them while they continue to thrive,” Haas said.

He said he continues to push for more knowledge and understanding among growers and producers, using the incentivized harvesters in Costa Rica as an example.

Muggswigz's Bullseye Blend and Spro Blend are two of its most popular items. All their bags are roast dated and discounted after 10 days.

Hours – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Muggswigz Excellence Blend celebrates Canton's rich football history.

7924 Hills and Dales Road NW, Massillon; 330-970-9520

Stark County resident Andrew Keim opened his first Pioneer Coffee in March 2019 in Dalton. His Massillon location and roastery was a passion project, a total gutting and redesign of a former Curves exercise location in a strip mall. The revamped storefront officially opened in April 2021.

The stylish entrance and coffee counter at Pioneer Coffee Co. in Massillon.

Upon entering the Massillon roastery and coffee shop, you immediately realize the location is anything but typical. Perhaps it’s the black and gold woodwork and trim, the wood floors, or the 1938 Steinway piano. Patrons are gathered at tables and enjoying coffee and conversation.

Keim discussed the importance of delivering world-class coffee and enjoying it, including offering Belgium Syphon brew tableside service. Keim explained the operation during a recent visit.

While staffing is an issue for any retail business, Keim said he hires for character, has extensive training manuals and programs that enable his employees to build upon their skills.

Evan, the barista who showcased the Belgium Syphon at our table, began his career at Pioneer three years ago working behind the counter. He now is a trainer. Evan is also part of the creative force behind seasonal drinks, and helped create the current "reflection collection" that includes an iced coffee aptly named Frostbite.

A Belgium Syphon coffee experience, tableside, is available to enjoy at Pioneer Coffee Co. in Massillon.

Coffee bags carry a QR code that lets patrons scan and read about where the beans were sourced and the farmer who tended to them.

Pioneer offers wholesale pricing. Future plans are to create a co-roasting space, offering a lab in front, with training and a co-packing option.

Hours – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Owner and roaster Andrew Keim stands in front of the Diedrich roaster at Pioneer Coffee Co.

215 Erie St. N, Massillon; 330-268-5974

There's lots of swag for sale and room to explore before you settle in with a cup of your favorite Tremont Coffee Co. brew.

Mark and Michelle Kemp, founders of Tremont Coffee Co., are lifelong Stark County residents. Tremont Coffee has grown from just one location on Erie Street North in Massillon to additional spots in Perry Township and North Canton. With offices and a warehouse adjacent to the Erie Street North location, they have kept their roaster inside the expansive coffee shop.

Kemp mentioned that his “a-ha” moment came when he visited his friend, Geoff Weaver of Koine Coffee, who was roasting coffee in a popcorn popper. Kemp then began roasting in his basement and selling hand-roasted beans at local farmers markets.

Bags of coffee beans on pallets surround their roaster. Kemp mentioned that many customers enjoy watching the process, the main reason for the roaster’s central location.

Tremont sources from four large importers, with 90% of its offerings sold as single-origin. Even though many of Tremont's costs doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, they only raised the retail price of a 12-ounce bag 50 cents in seven years.

The couple currently is working on a fourth location, as the anchor of Lake Cable Plaza in Jackson Township. The Kemps are also working to franchise the Tremont Coffee Co. concept.

Always looking ahead, Tremont Coffee Co. offers wholesale pricing for restaurants and businesses, as well as a nonprofit price. Tremont also recently collaborated with the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a special birthday blend.

Tremont Creamery is part of the Erie Street location. Be sure to try the coffee float with nitro, an ice cream and coffee lover’s delight.

Hours – 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Mark and Michelle Kemp are founders and owners of Tremont Coffee Co., which has locations in Massillon, Perry Township and North Canton.

How to make the best brew

Once those bags of freshly roasted beans are home, here’s my recipe for a delicious cup at home.

Remember, whole beans like dark, dry places so keep them in their original bag. No fridge or freezer.

Grind right before you brew for best results. For a drip coffee maker or pour-over method, grind to medium-fine (similar to granulated sugar).

Weigh your coffee for best results. If you can’t, tablespoons work, too. For every 6 ounces of water, use 10 grams of coffee, or 2 tablespoons.

For an amazing at-home pour over, use just under boiling water and pour enough to soak the grounds. Wait a moment to allow your coffee to bloom, then continue until you have the desired amount.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sip your way through Stark County with these 6 coffee roasters