Caffeinated charged lemonade from Panera responsible for 2nd wrongful death, lawsuit claims

Panera Bread is facing a second wrongful death lawsuit tied to its charged lemonade after a 46-year-old Florida allegedly man died from consuming the drink.

A lawsuit claims Panera’s charged lemonades caused Dennis Brown, 46, to go into cardiac arrest and pass away after he left the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, Brown had charged lemonades with his early dinner at the Panera near his job in Florida and died while he was walking home.

The charged lemonade is advertised as an instant energy boost – plant-based and clean. However, a large, charged lemonade has 390 milligrams of caffeine, close to the FDA’s 400-milligram daily maximum intake.

The family of a 21-year-old college student in Pennsylvania says she died the same way in October.

Receipts in the lawsuit show what Brown ordered and when it was ready for pickup.

The lawsuit alleges Brown had been drinking the charged lemonades for six days and was a member of Panera’s sip club where you can order unlimited drinks.

In a statement about the lawsuit, Panera Bread said:

“Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family. Based on our investigation we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

