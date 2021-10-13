Caffeine-crazed crook slashes Queens deli worker in face with razor in confrontation over stolen coffee

This is grounds for arrest!

A crazed crook slashed a Queens deli worker in the face with a razor early Wednesday after being confronted for stealing coffee, police said.

The caffeine-deprived shoplifter swiped the coffee from Roman Smoke Shop on Main St. near Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing about 5:45 a.m., cops said. He flashed a box cutter at a worker as he ran off, cops said.

When another worker tried to stop him, the robber slashed him in the face, officials said.

EMS took the wounded worker to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens.

Police believe the fleeing crook got away on a Q20 bus, coffee in hand. He has not been caught.