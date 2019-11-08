Some Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shareholders Are Down 31%

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 31% over a half decade. It's down 1.3% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over five years Caffyns's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Caffyns the TSR over the last 5 years was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Caffyns provided a TSR of 3.1% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 2.9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Before forming an opinion on Caffyns you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

