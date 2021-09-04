New cage-free eggs policy announced by Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut parent company

The parent company of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut has announced a new policy to use more cage-free eggs.

Yum! Brands announced last week a pledge to only use eggs from cage-free hens across at least 25,000 restaurants by 2026. This would include all brands and menu items across the United States, Western Europe and other markets, according to the company’s updated animal welfare policy.

The new policy would cover about half of the stores operating under Yum! Brands globally, which has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories.

“In some regions, cage-free supply is currently limited and there is not yet a clear path for the availability of sourcing,” the company's updated policy reads. “We will continue to collect data and work with suppliers and industry partners to make progress across the global egg supply chain.”

Yum! Brands, which also operates The Habit Burger Grill and WingStreet brands, aims to have at least a quarter of its eggs come from cage-free hens by the start of 2023, half by the start of 2024 and 75% by the start of 2025.

Some of the company’s brands have already shifted to only using cage-free eggs, including Taco Bell. Other companies – including McDonald’s, Panera Bread and Starbucks – have also taken steps toward cage-free policies.

