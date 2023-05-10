Cahokia Heights father first mourned son shot to death. Now he grieves for his slain wife

Paul Stewart is happy to know that St. Louis police have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting death of his wife, La’Tatia Stewart.

“It gives me a little bit of comfort, but it does not replace my wife,” he said. “I am glad they got the person if that is the person. I am pleased with St. Louis detectives and the St. Louis police department for helping me get some justice. I wish I could honor them.”

This is the second time his family has lost a loved one to gun violence.

Gregory Stewart, the 31-year-old son of Paul and La’Tatia Stewart, was shot to death in East St. Louis three years ago.

La’Tatia Stewart was known for her relentless pursuit of justice for her son. She often led rallies, vigils and marches in an effort to raise awareness about the shooting death of Gregory Stewart on May 29, 2020, at 2408 Bond Ave. in East St. Louis. No one has been arrested in this shooting.

La’Tatia Stewart, 56, of Cahokia Heights was found shot to death on May 3 in a downtown St. Louis parking garage by the hotel where she worked.

Last Friday after a foot chase in downtown St. Louis, police arrested a man wanted in connection with La’Tatia Stewart’s death and in the shooting of two men on May 4 at the same garage at 419 N. Ninth St. where La’Tatia Stewart was fatally shot.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm against 35-year-old Deshawn Wilson in the parking garage shootings, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

A St. Louis police spokesman has said investigators do not believe La’Tatia Stewart was targeted or that her death was connected to her efforts to get justice for Gregory Stewart.

While Paul Stewart praised St. Louis police for making an arrest in his wife’s death, he said police in Illinois have “done nothing” to solve Gregory Stewart’s case.

“They told me there was nothing they could do,” he said.

Memories of La’Tatia Stewart

Paul and La’Tatia Stewart were married on June 5, 1985.

Paul Stewart is relying on his faith and the strength he gets from his family to help him see his way through this sudden, life-jolting ordeal. But he says it is not easy. He says he is in so much pain over the shooting death of his wife.

Stewart said La’Tatia should still be alive, and because of a senseless crime, his innocent wife is not home with him and enjoying their children and other family members.

She was a banquet server at the Marriott St. Louis Grand for over 20 years. She had just gotten off work and was getting into her car to go home when she was shot.

“She was a very beautiful, kind, loving mother and wife,” he said.

Stewart said he does not know why the shooter shot and killed his wife.

“My wife was very sweet, very outspoken and was always trying to get justice for our son Gregory. She always took care of our family. She was an outstanding wife,” he said.

Stewart chuckled when a BND reporter asked how often he got good, home-cooked food.

“Everyday!,” he said emphatically.

When asked what he will miss most about his wife, he said, “Her body. Her soul. Everything. I miss my wife so much. I am still thinking she is on her way home from work.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time, take care of my grandkids and be strong for my grown kids. We love her,” he said.

“God will punish the people who are out here committing crimes and killing innocent people.”