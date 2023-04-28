Cahokia Heights man charged in 2021 shooting after being arrested in Atlanta

A 46-year-old Cahokia Heights man who police allege tried to kill another man nearly two years ago was recently captured in Atlanta, according to authorities.

Walter Brown was arraigned Friday in a St. Clair County courtroom where entered a plea of not guilty. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault, according to charging documents from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. Brown is in the county jail. Bond was at $300,000.

Maj. Tony Tomlinson of the Cahokia Heights Police Department said officers were sent to Pops Liquor Store on Bond Avenue at 10:17 p.m. on June 2, 2021, after receiving a report of a shooting that left a victim with bullet wounds. Illinois State Police also were called to the shooting scene.

“While officers were enroute, we received a call notifying us that the victim had been transported to Touchette Regional Hospital,” said Tomlinson, who is also the public information officer for the police department.

Tomlinson said police got word that Brown was trying to raise money to get out of town because he was aware police were looking for him. He was arrested recently in Atlanta on another unrelated charge.

“That’s how we found out where he was,” Tomlinson said.