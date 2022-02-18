Cahokia Heights man sentenced to federal prison for selling crystal meth

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Cahokia Heights man to five years in federal prison for distributing crystal methamphetamine.

Demarko Hines, 50, and his brother, Laquan Hines, were indicted by a federal grand jury in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois a year ago for a drug transaction that occurred in August of 2020, according to a press release from the court.

Demarko Hines also will serve a four-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison. He pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing crystal meth in August.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi.