Cahokia Heights man shot in his home. Suspect flees, victim dies in St. Louis hospital

A man was shot multiple times inside of his house Tuesday night in Cahokia Heights. He died later at a St. Louis hospital.

Maj. Tony Tomlinson of the Cahokia Heights Police Department said police received a call at 7:20 p.m. to go to 631 West Ave.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been lying in his bed inside his home when the shooter knocked at the door.

“The shooter identified himself as someone else and was given the green light to enter the home, and seconds later, he shot the victim multiple times and fled out of the front door,” Tomlinson said. “Our victim died later at a St. Louis hospital.”

Police have interviewed multiple witnesses and are continuing to look for more.

The only description police officers were able to obtain is that the suspect was a black male with dreads. They are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Cahokia Heights Police at 618-825-2681.

Tomlinson said police have been canvassing the area seeking video footage from homes and businesses in the neighborhood.

He said Cahokia Heights police have requested Illinois State Police to assist in the investigation. No further information is available at this time, Tomlinson said.



