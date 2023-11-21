Cahokia Heights police investigate apparent murder-suicide near state park

Cahokia Heights police officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding a woman and man shot inside a car that had run off a street near a state park Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found deceased in the car and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to Cahokia Heights Police Maj. Tony Tomlinson.

The victims are from Cahokia Heights but their names have not been released.

Tomlinson said officers were called at 1:35 p.m. to respond to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Robert L. Price Road and Park Drive near Frank Holten State Recreation Area.

They found the car in a wood line off the roadway and saw the victims inside the car.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said he is waiting for the next of kin to be notified before he releases the names of the two victims.

Scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Cahokia Heights on Nov. 21, 2023.