Cahokia Heights police are looking for a woman suspected of shooting a man in the neck

Cahokia Heights police are looking for a woman believed to have shot a 31-year-old man Monday in the 1200 block of Julie Drive.

Police Chief Steven Brown said officers were called at 7:17 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

He said a boyfriend and girlfriend were hanging out with some of the girlfriend’s friends. One of the girlfriend’s friends said he was not good for her and an argument started, the chief said.

“Two other females got into the argument. One of the females drove by and fired several shots, striking the male victim multiple times,” Brown said. The man was critically injured.

The woman who fired the shots fled.

Brown said the man was struck in the neck.

Brown said the suspected shooter is from East St. Louis.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call police at 618-337-9505.