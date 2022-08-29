Cahokia Heights teen shoots at aggressive dog, hits girl, police say

A 15-year-old boy was charged on Monday in connection with a shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl in Cahokia Heights, according to a press release from St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, and reckless conduct.

The shooting occurred on August 25 around 7 p.m. at 143 Amelia Drive. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and found the girl lying on the ground with a wound in her upper abdomen. She was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and was later released after being treated.

Police say that the 15-year-old boy was trying to shoot a dog that was attacking him when he shot the victim.

The shooter and the victim live in the same area and knew each other, according to the release. The 13-year-old was in the area with friends at the time of the shooting.

The boy was taken to St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he will remain until future court appearances.