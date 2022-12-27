Cahokia Heights teenager found shot to death on Christmas Eve. Police ask for your help

A teenager was fatally shot in Cahokia Heights on Saturday night, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide.

LaShawn A. Bell, 17, of the 1100 block of St. Bartholomew Drive in Cahokia Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Bell’s body was found on Fall Street between Williams Street and Richard Drive.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Brian Koberna, who is chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and is deputy commander for this investigation for the Major Case Squad.

Koberna did not have a motive for the murder, but said Major Case Squad investigators have been tracking numerous leads since being activated early Christmas Day.

Koberna said the Cahokia Height Police Department received a call about 11:45 p.m. Saturday about a body found.

The scene is still being investigated, but Koberna said it appears Bell was shot while he was on Fall Street.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that could help investigators is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4277.

“We are interested in any video of individuals in that area of Fall Street,” Koberna said. “We need the public’s assistance in helping bring justice for this” victim, he said.