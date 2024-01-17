CAIC reports over 200 avalanches over MLK Jr. weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported over 200 avalanches over the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and avalanche danger remains high.

Weathercaster Josephine Saige breaks down what causes avalanches and what to do if you’re stuck in the snow.

Click here to view the latest avalanche warning conditions

You can contact the CAIC by calling 303-499-9650.

