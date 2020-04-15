Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel in St. Lucia Celebrates Love with Newlywed Giveaway

SOUFRIERE, St. Lucia, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in this extraordinary time, love continues to conquer all and Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel would like to salute the couples who have gone on with their wedding plans virtually or otherwise. In a celebration of love and hope for the future, Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is giving away packages at the world's number one honeymoon destination, the Caribbean Island of St. Lucia. Couples who marry between March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 may enter the giveaway for a free honeymoon package at the luxury resort of Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel. The Newlywed Giveaway includes a two night stay and a romantic champagne celebration dinner at The Pavilion restaurant overlooking St. Lucia's majestic Pitons.

Newlyweds may apply at: www.cailleblancvilla.com/newlyweds

We have been inspired by the video content of couples who against all odds have celebrated their love by performing their marriages virtually or otherwise. This commitment towards each other and the future should not go unrecognized. Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel will celebrate five of these couples by randomly awarding qualified couples with the Newlywed Giveway which can be used through 2021.

St. Lucia has been named the "World's Leading Honeymoon Destination" by the World Travel Awards nine times. The west side of the island where Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is located (near Soufriere) has some of the best restaurants, beaches, snorkeling and scuba on the island which is a short walk or drive from our property. We are also a quick drive to the volcano, therapeutic mud and sulfur baths, glorious waterfalls and an invigorating hike to the top of the Pitons. There is no doubt that when the time is right, St. Lucia and Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel will be the perfect choice for any luxury vacation.

About us: Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is a privately owned luxury boutique hotel with suites overlooking the majestic St. Lucian pitons and the warm Caribbean. Located in the number one honeymoon destination in the world, each suite is uniquely appointed with decorations and artifacts from around the world, romantic four poster canopied beds, luxury baths, air conditioning and more. Our staff is warm and generous meeting your every need. Spa services are also available on site. With only six suites, guests privacy and service is assured. Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel's 65' infinity pool creates a seamless view of its blue tiled water with the azure of the Caribbean and the mirror image reflection of the Pitons creating picture perfect moments. Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel also operates a restaurant The Pavilion where guests can experience local and American style cuisine with fabulous sunset views of the Pitons. For more information on Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel visit: www.cailleblancvilla.com

For press inquiries contact:

Alisa Coleman, proprietor

237798@email4pr.com

917-512-3375

