Cain's Quest a go for 2024, despite concerns about weather conditions

Team 66 hails from Finland. They're in Labrador for Cain's Quest, but ran into trouble on Sunday near Port Hope Simpson. (66 Wild Nordic Finland/Facebook - image credit)

teams from all over the world take part in the extreme snowmobile race. (66 Wild Nordic Finland/Facebook)

Extreme snowmobile race Cain's Quest is a go this year, says board chair Chris Lacey.

There had been concerns unfavourable weather conditions would thwart the popular event that attracts teams from across the world.

The race, which is set to begin in March, was cancelled last year due to safety concerns, after unseasonable weather conditions sent one team through ice.

In a media release, Lacey says the Cain's Quest board of directors has reached out to stakeholders, search and rescue groups, and community members such as trappers about the conditions in Labrador to make its decision.

"We got a lot of excellent reports and a lot of good stuff around that, while the conditions are not ideal, they're definitely doable in 99 per cent of the route," said Lacey.

"So there'll be no major changes and you're gonna see a race happen."

