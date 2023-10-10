CAIR calls for hate crime investigation after ‘Nazis’ spray-painted on sign in Boston

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible hate crime Tuesday.

According to CAIR, the word “Nazis” was recently discovered spray-painted on a sign for the Islamic Seminary of Boston and the Palestinian Cultural Center for Peace on Quint Avenue.

CAIR-MA Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud denounced the act of vandalism.

“We urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this disturbing incident as a hate crime,” said Amatul-Wadud in a statement. “All Americans, whatever their faith or ethnicity, should be free from acts of intimidation and hate.”

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News that no one has been arrested yet but the incident seems to fit the criteria for hate crime consideration.

On Tuesday, CAIR’s national office in Washington, D.C., urged houses of worship and human rights activists engaging in protests regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestentian conflict to take security precautions.

Israel’s military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gunbattle to its streets for the first time in decades.

The conflict already has killed hundreds on both sides. The Israeli military said more than 1,000 people have died in Israel since Saturday’s incursion. In Gaza and the West Bank, 830 people have been killed, according to authorities there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

