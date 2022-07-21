CAIR-MN offers $5,000 reward for information on unsolved death of Musa Sabriye

In a news conference held Thursday at the Islamic Center of St. Cloud, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction relating to the death of Musa Sabriye.

Sabriye's remains were found in a burning car on May 30 in Waite Park. He was 33.

"For far too long we have been sidelined by this investigation, not given any credible information from the Waite Park Police Department," Majid Gale, CAIR-Minnesota outreach coordinator, said. "Now we turn to the community for aid and to give us any information that will move us closer to an answer... and to help us answer questions of this grieving family."

"We understand that this investigation can still benefit from the public, so we are urging the public," Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-Minnesota, said. "This case has been a weight on our community. For someone to lose their life in that manner is something that still has a shocking impact... We don't know what the motives were, what the reasons were, that's why we are coming to the public by asking for your help."

The same words were repeated through translation by Hussein by Abdullahi Ali, the brother of Sabriye. Other people who spoke included Hodan Omar, Abdi Ibrahim, and the Islamic Center of St. Cloud's President Mohayadin Mohamed.

In a press conference held June 3, CAIR-MN announced they were actively seeking assistance from the FBI with the case. Hussein told the Times during the press conference, based on the conversations they had with Waite Park police, is that they had contact with the FBI but he said they are unaware of what role they have in the investigation.

Hussein and others would like to know if the FBI is able to provide more support than they already are. "Just knowing the size of the Waite Park Police Department... they are stressed with all the other things, and we know that these types of investigations require additional resources, including databases."

The Times reached out to the Waite Park Police Department and no one was able to speak on the case Thursday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: CAIR-MN offers reward in Musa Sabriye's unsolved death in Waite Park