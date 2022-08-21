A Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) insider increased their holdings by 0.4% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Cairn Homes plc's (LON:CRN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cairn Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Michael Stanley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£88k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.01 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.90). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Stanley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Cairn Homes Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cairn Homes insiders own about UK£56m worth of shares. That equates to 8.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cairn Homes Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cairn Homes insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cairn Homes insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cairn Homes and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

