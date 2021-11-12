Cairnbrook woman arrested on drug warrant from Ohio

Nov. 12—WINDBER — A Cairnbrook woman wanted on drug charges in Ohio was arrested Tuesday by state troopers after they chased her around the coffee table at her home and placed her in handcuffs, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Vicky Lynn Wagoner, 39, of the 4900 block of Dark Shade Drive, with flight to avoid apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were executing an arrest warrant on Wagoner for authorities in Ohio who wanted her on felony drug charges.

Troopers said they found Wagoner sitting in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen Beetle. When she spotted troopers approaching, Wagoner allegedly ran into the house and locked the door, but troopers said a man opened the door and allowed them inside.

"I entered the house and chased Wagoner around the coffee table and placed her under arrest," Cpl. Norman Klahre said.

Troopers said they found two marijuana pipes, a methamphetamine pipe and a .30 caliber rifle.

Wagoner was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.