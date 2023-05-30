Cairo Fire Chief arrested in GBI investigation

May 30—CAIRO- On Thursday, May 25, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., Cairo Fire Department Chief William "Bill" Thomas Schafer, 45, was arrested by the GBI in Grady County, Georgia. Schafer surrendered himself to the Grady County Jail where three arrest warrants had been obtained for him for the alleged offenses of two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of office, which is also a felony. Schafer was booked and processed on the warrants at the Grady County Jail.

The GBI was requested to initiate an investigation by District Attorney Joe Mulholland on May 11, 2023, into questionable purchases from a financial account specific to the Cairo Fire Department.

Agents began the investigation, reviewed records, and documents, and conducted interviews concerning the purchases and their legitimacy. According to Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg, some of the items they found purchased were not related to any fire services or of fire department use.

Additional charges of theft are expected in this investigation involving Schafer when the case is presented to a Grady County Grand Jury at a later date. Agents are awaiting additional records to compare purchases made from various stores and vendors for other purchases.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Once complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.