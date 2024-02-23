Caitlin Clark is closing in on the all-time college scoring record. How many games does she need?

Caitlin Clark is rapidly turning the NCAA record book into her autobiography.

The University of Iowa senior guard is already the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball. She is now in striking distance of a hallowed record that has stood for more than 50 years — the most points by any player, male or female, in NCAA hoops history.

Her latest game to chip away at the all-time mark comes on Feb. 22 when the Hawkeyes, who are ranked No. 4 in nation in the Associated Press Top 25, travel to Indiana to face the No. 14 Hoosiers in a key Big Ten matchup.

Here's what to know about Clark's quest for the record.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break the record?

The Hawkeyes sharpshooter is 99 points away from passing the legendary Pete Maravich (3,667 points) for the NCAA scoring record.

Clark is averaging 32.8 points per game this season. So, at that pace, she is about three games away from setting the record. Iowa has four regular-season games remaining, and she enters the game against Indiana with 3,569 career points.

At her current pace, she could have a shot at breaking the record in Iowa's game at Minnesota on Feb. 28. She also has upped her game recently, as she erupted for a career-high 49 points against Michigan on Feb. 15 on her way to setting the women's NCAA career scoring mark.

Caitlin Clark (Matthew Holst / Getty Images)

Clark's 32.8 points per game lead all of Division I women's basketball, more than 5 points ahead of University of Southern California freshman superstar JuJu Watkins at 27.5.

The Iowa star could also potentially put the record into the stratosphere. She is eligible to return for another season next year due to an exemption giving college athletes an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she also would most likely be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft this season is she decided to start her professional career.

Retired WNBA legend Sue Bird told The Athletic she believed Clark could be a WNBA All-Star in her first season.

Another retired WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes, said last month that she thinks Clark will have an impact, but won't put up Iowa-type numbers in the pros right away due to the talent in the league. While calling a men's game on Feb. 21, ESPN analyst and former Duke guard Jay Williams said he felt Clark would need to win a national championship to be considered the greatest player of all time.

Who was Pete Maravich?

The late "Pistol Pete" Maravich is one of the legendary figures in basketball history and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987.

He achieved his scoring record in only 83 games for LSU over three seasons from 1967-70. Clark has played in 126 career games over four seasons.

Caitlin Clark (Rich Clarkson / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Maravich only played three seasons with the Tigers because freshmen didn't play varsity basketball for universities in the 1960s.

He averaged a mind-boggling 44.2 points per game during his LSU career, despite the 3-point shot not yet being in existence in the college game. The dazzling Clark has scored 1,461 of her 3,569 career points on 3-pointers.

Clark is just the latest player to make a run at Maravich's revered record. Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis came just 4 points short of passing Maravich last year in finishing with 3,664 career points. Davis played five seasons and 144 career games for Detroit Mercy.

With his signature floppy hair and droopy socks, Maravich is remembered as a phenomenon for his ability as a ballhandler, passer and scorer. He went on to average 24.2 points per game over 12 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Atlanta Hawks and the then-New Orleans Jazz.

The hardwood legend died of a heart attack at just 40 years old while playing pickup basketball with a group of people in a church gym in Pasadena, California, in 1988.

What other records does Caitlin Clark have?

On Feb. 15, Clark passed current WNBA star Kelsey Plum to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history.

Plum had the record of 3,257 points from her career at the University of Washington, which she set in 2017. She now stars for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Clark scored 49 points in a win over Michigan on the night she set the career mark. That performance also gave her the Iowa women's record for most points in a game.

Last season, Clark set the record for the most points scored in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament with 191 in six games. Her performance included back-to-back games with 40-plus points.

On her way to passing Maravich, Clark will look to race past another women's mark.

Before the NCAA recognized women's basketball in 1982, the sport was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW).

The AIAW's all-time scorer for large-college players is Lynette Woodard, who poured in 3,649 points for the University of Kansas from 1977-81. That leaves Clark 81 points shy of passing Woodard's record.

However, the AIAW record for all-time scoring by a small-college player is most likely out of reach for Clark. Pearl Moore scored 4,061 points for Francis Marion University in South Carolina from 1975-79.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com