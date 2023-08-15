Caitlyn Jenner: ‘This is the first time I’ve ever been ashamed of my country’

Caitlyn Jenner took aim at the Georgia indictment brought against former President Trump late Monday night, saying that it was the “first time” she has been “ashamed” of the United States.

“I am the child of a World War II veteran — I grew up a patriot,” Jenner said on “Fox News @ Night.” “I was the first person to put up a flag at the finish line to good old USA. Why? Cause I was so proud of my country. And I have to say today, and watching all this come down — this is the first time I’ve ever been ashamed of my country and what is going on.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) unveiled a 98-page indictment Monday evening charging Trump and 18 others over their actions related to efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results. Trump alone faces 13 counts, ranging from issuing false statements and impersonating a public officer to conspiracy and racketeering.

Jenner, a former reality star and GOP gubernatorial candidate in California, has previously criticized Trump’s Republican presidential opponents for not going far enough to defend him in the aftermath of his numerous indictments. She also Monday compared the United States to developing nations.

“I mean, we look at elections in Venezuela and other places in the world, these third-world countries, and we are turning into that — we are turning into that country,” she said. “And that’s a shame.”

She said that the prosecutors “botched” the case after Reuters reported that a document, purporting to indict Trump on several criminal charges, appeared on the court website Monday afternoon before it was quickly removed.

“Donald Trump is a stand-up guy,” she said. “It’s a shame to see what our weaponized judicial system here in the United States is doing. Honestly, I’m ashamed. I mean, it’s horrible.”

